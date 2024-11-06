L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Insider Sells $740,814.84 in Stock

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total transaction of $740,814.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,596.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ross Niebergall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total transaction of $731,103.84.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total transaction of $707,199.84.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of LHX stock opened at $250.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.56 and a 1-year high of $258.89. The company has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Susquehanna raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $252.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $293.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 361,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.2% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile



L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Articles

