Loar (NYSE:LOAR) and EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Head to Head Comparison

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) and Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Get EHang alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for EHang and Loar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EHang 0 0 3 0 3.00 Loar 0 1 3 0 2.75

EHang presently has a consensus price target of $24.75, suggesting a potential upside of 34.26%. Loar has a consensus price target of $77.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.52%. Given EHang’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe EHang is more favorable than Loar.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EHang -110.21% -84.09% -35.65% Loar N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares EHang and Loar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

94.0% of EHang shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.6% of EHang shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EHang and Loar”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EHang $16.54 million 70.79 -$42.49 million ($0.58) -31.78 Loar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Loar has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EHang.

Summary

EHang beats Loar on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EHang

(Get Free Report)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Loar

(Get Free Report)

Loar Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices. The company also provides auto throttles, lap-belt airbags, two-and three-point seat belts, water purification systems, fire barriers, polyimide washers and bushings, latches, hold-open and tie rods, temperature and fluid sensors and switches, carbon and metallic brake discs, fluid and pneumatic-based ice protection, RAM air components, sealing solutions, actuation devices, and others. It primarily serves commercial, business jet and general aviation, and defense markets. Loar Holdings Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.