Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $476,000 Position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.3% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 62,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 68,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 23.8% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 58.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NXRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $42.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.29 and a 200-day moving average of $40.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.20 and a 12-month high of $48.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $64.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.69 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 17.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.57%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

(Free Report)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.