Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $636,000 Stock Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,181,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,009,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,716,000 after acquiring an additional 175,750 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter worth about $1,571,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,067,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,201,000 after purchasing an additional 107,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,144,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,152,000 after acquiring an additional 102,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

Shares of DEA opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $14.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 557.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Stories

