Marcus & Millichap (MMI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 8th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Marcus & Millichap had a negative return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $158.37 million during the quarter.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE MMI opened at $39.61 on Wednesday. Marcus & Millichap has a 12 month low of $29.30 and a 12 month high of $44.24. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.53 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $26,577.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,433,930.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Marcus & Millichap news, Director Norma J. Lawrence sold 1,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $44,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,840. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $26,577.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,433,930.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,023 shares of company stock valued at $603,521. Corporate insiders own 39.89% of the company’s stock.

MMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marcus & Millichap from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.