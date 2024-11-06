Marcus & Millichap (MMI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 8th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Marcus & Millichap had a negative return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $158.37 million during the quarter.
Marcus & Millichap Stock Up 4.4 %
Shares of NYSE MMI opened at $39.61 on Wednesday. Marcus & Millichap has a 12 month low of $29.30 and a 12 month high of $44.24. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.53 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.70.
Insider Buying and Selling
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marcus & Millichap from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marcus & Millichap
Marcus & Millichap Company Profile
Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Marcus & Millichap
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Palantir Cracks $50, Is There Still Time to Get on Board?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Insider Buying Signals Upside for These 3 Stocks
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- These 2 Big Players Are Set to Compete With Elon Musk’s Starlink
Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.