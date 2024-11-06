Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,892 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 156,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 69,270 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 159,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 44,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 11,262 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.58.

Match Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $36.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.51. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $42.42.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

