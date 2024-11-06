New Covenant Trust Company N.A. Purchases 529 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.3% of New Covenant Trust Company N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. New Covenant Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $221.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.43. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $142.79 and a 12 month high of $226.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

