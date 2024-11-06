New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $14.26 Million Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,281 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 88,986 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Citizens Financial Group worth $14,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 484.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

CFG opened at $42.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.79.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 10.37%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 66.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

