New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $15.12 Million Stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $15,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Markel Group by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Markel Group by 833.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Markel Group in the second quarter worth $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Markel Group in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group in the second quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,560.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,566.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,570.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,317.00 and a 12 month high of $1,670.24.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.97 by ($4.63). Markel Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 91.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen began coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,651.83.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

