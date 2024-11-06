New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 22,756 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 22,756 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $14,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LYB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.56.

Shares of LYB opened at $85.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $83.36 and a 1 year high of $107.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 81.58%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

