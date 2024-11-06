New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 69,175 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 170,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 69,175 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $17,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5,050.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 20.8% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 491,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,301,000 after purchasing an additional 84,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.86.

IFF stock opened at $99.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $106.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.97 and its 200 day moving average is $98.06. The firm has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -17.35%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

