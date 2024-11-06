New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 94,353 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in JD.com were worth $16,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 812.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in JD.com by 295.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on JD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $40.03 on Wednesday. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $47.82. The company has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.08.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $8.57. The business had revenue of $291.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.01 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

