New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 1,600 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Cytokinetics worth $6,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 65.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Cytokinetics by 4.7% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 2.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 642.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $52.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 10.39 and a current ratio of 10.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.78. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $110.25.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CYTK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.93.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $420,961.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,007,669.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $258,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,520,653.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $420,961.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,007,669.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,800,944 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

