New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,577 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Globus Medical worth $5,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 37.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,534 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 26.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter worth about $308,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GMED opened at $75.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 251.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.38 and a 1-year high of $76.13.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $629.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David D. Davidar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 536,275 shares in the company, valued at $40,242,076. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ann D. Rhoads sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,055,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,017,318.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,251,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 536,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,242,076. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GMED. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.78.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

