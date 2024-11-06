New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.76 Million Stock Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,222 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $5,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 199.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 211,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 140,815 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $984,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 190.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 66,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 43,809 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 6,252.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 47.4% during the second quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 51,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 16,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corcept Therapeutics

In other news, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $353,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,039 shares in the company, valued at $213,176.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $353,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,039 shares in the company, valued at $213,176.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $509,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,888.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,101 shares of company stock worth $1,462,517 in the last quarter. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CORT has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $38.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Up 4.2 %

CORT opened at $52.14 on Wednesday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.05 and its 200 day moving average is $35.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 0.45.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $182.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.97 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

