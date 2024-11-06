New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,914 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $5,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Progress Software in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Progress Software by 76.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 29.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 993.5% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the second quarter worth about $160,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Progress Software from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Progress Software from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progress Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Progress Software Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $64.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.22 and a 200 day moving average of $56.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $67.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $178.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.16 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Progress Software

In other Progress Software news, insider Ian Pitt sold 1,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $113,677.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,076.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ian Pitt sold 1,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $113,677.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,076.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 7,797 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $525,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,029.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

