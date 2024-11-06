Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $394,000 Stake in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,512 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sila Realty Trust were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $191,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sila Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $923,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $406,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $249,000.

Sila Realty Trust Stock Performance

SILA stock opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.21.

Sila Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SILA. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Sila Realty Trust Profile

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

