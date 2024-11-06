Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,945 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 34.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIV stock opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.56. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $9.48.

Apartment Investment and Management ( NYSE:AIV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.33). Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 113.14% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $51.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.84 million.

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco’s mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

