NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,947 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 897.5% during the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 119,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,715,000 after acquiring an additional 107,169 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 914.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 12,990 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 683.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 238,829 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,505,000 after acquiring an additional 208,362 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 884.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,329,751,000 after acquiring an additional 191,469,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1,106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 532,285 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,758,000 after acquiring an additional 488,148 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA stock opened at $139.91 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $144.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.68 and a 200-day moving average of $117.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business's revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.88%.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,370,572.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,370,572.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $12,579,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,614,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,031,549,925.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,276,270 shares of company stock worth $267,363,927. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, August 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Westpark Capital upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $127.50 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.07.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

