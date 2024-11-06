Piper Sandler Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Stock

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BJRI. Benchmark downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of BJRI opened at $34.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $803.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.95 and a 200 day moving average of $33.49. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $38.87.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.15). BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $325.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Restaurants

In related news, CEO C Bradford Richmond purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.40 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,007. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 20,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.8% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 29,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 142.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

