PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Stake Boosted by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 284.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 21,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 16,011 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in PPL by 15.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 76,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 10,090 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in PPL in the third quarter valued at $219,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in PPL by 5.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 646,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,387,000 after buying an additional 32,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the third quarter valued at $229,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on PPL in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

NYSE:PPL opened at $32.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.14. The firm has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.81. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $24.93 and a 52-week high of $33.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 9.95%. PPL’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.97%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

