Prairie Operating (PROP) & Its Competitors Financial Contrast

Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) is one of 286 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Prairie Operating to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Prairie Operating and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Prairie Operating $1.55 million -$79.08 million -1.14 Prairie Operating Competitors $10.94 billion $1.07 billion -594.48

Prairie Operating’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Prairie Operating. Prairie Operating is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prairie Operating N/A -377.86% -103.26% Prairie Operating Competitors -3.45% 7.56% 6.72%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Prairie Operating and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Prairie Operating has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prairie Operating’s peers have a beta of -13.62, suggesting that their average stock price is 1,462% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.3% of Prairie Operating shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 42.0% of Prairie Operating shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Prairie Operating and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prairie Operating 0 0 0 0 N/A Prairie Operating Competitors 2153 11603 16193 624 2.50

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 26.34%. Given Prairie Operating’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Prairie Operating has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Prairie Operating peers beat Prairie Operating on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Prairie Operating Company Profile

Prairie Operating Co., an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co. is based in Houston Texas.

