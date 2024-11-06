Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.78 and traded as high as $29.93. Quanex Building Products shares last traded at $29.84, with a volume of 244,329 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Quanex Building Products in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Quanex Building Products Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.78.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $280.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NX. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,343,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,263,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,295,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,810,000 after acquiring an additional 165,121 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,347,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,902,000 after purchasing an additional 147,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 807,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,326,000 after purchasing an additional 96,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

See Also

