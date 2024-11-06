Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Acquired by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 77.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.58.

DGX opened at $154.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $123.04 and a fifty-two week high of $160.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.47 and a 200-day moving average of $146.26.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.32%.

In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $278,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,459.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

