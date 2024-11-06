RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,878 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RLJ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 34.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 107,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on RLJ. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Compass Point cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

RLJ Lodging Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE RLJ opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $8.74 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.70.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

(Free Report)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.