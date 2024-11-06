Royal Bank of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock Price

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CPT. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.03.

CPT opened at $118.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.91. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $127.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Bank raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 8,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

