Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) CEO William D. Mosley Sells 20,000 Shares

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $1,990,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,947,726.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Seagate Technology stock opened at $101.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.05. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $70.31 and a fifty-two week high of $115.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.62.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 11.34% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 75.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 68.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 17,564 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Seagate Technology by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 258,033 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 232,957 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $21,677,000 after purchasing an additional 40,649 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 60,702 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,648,000 after buying an additional 8,242 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STX shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STX

About Seagate Technology

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.