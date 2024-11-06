Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,669 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 51.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 129,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after buying an additional 43,635 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sealed Air by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEE opened at $36.41 on Wednesday. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $30.87 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 85.65% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SEE. Raymond James raised Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

