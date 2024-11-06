State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 34.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter worth $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter worth $48,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter worth $33,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AHR shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

AHR stock opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.72. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $27.21.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $504.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.55 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.