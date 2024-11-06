State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,067 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 357.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 878 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1,311.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter worth about $64,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 27.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Antero Resources by 382.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AR shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Scotiabank raised Antero Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

AR stock opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 190.64 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.18.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

