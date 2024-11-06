State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 380 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,595 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.0% during the third quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 4.5% during the second quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 26.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

NYSE PAYC opened at $218.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.14. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.50 and a fifty-two week high of $222.30.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.05%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Paycom Software

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total transaction of $240,212.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,889.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 11,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.98, for a total value of $1,853,354.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 294,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,990,547.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total value of $240,212.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,769 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,889.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,931,668. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.