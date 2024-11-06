State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,349,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3,753.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,263,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,543 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at $70,617,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,481,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 775,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,710,000 after purchasing an additional 378,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMN opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.13. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $80.22.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $740.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.43 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 23.68%. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMN. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 2,461 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $90,810.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,595. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

