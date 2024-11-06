State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 520 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the first quarter worth about $3,348,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in FirstCash by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 611,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,983,000 after buying an additional 36,181 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 10.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,230,000 after buying an additional 7,399 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 21.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 192,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,508,000 after acquiring an additional 34,217 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 753.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 161,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,560,000 after acquiring an additional 142,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $107.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.62 and a 12 month high of $133.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.53.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $837.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.94 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.15%.

Separately, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of FirstCash from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 7,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $877,773.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,735,843 shares in the company, valued at $568,206,443.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 7,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $877,773.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,735,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,206,443.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.68, for a total transaction of $211,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,375,401.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,562 in the last 90 days. 14.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

