State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,587 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,587 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.10% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7,435.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,280,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,747,000 after purchasing an additional 651,299 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,546,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 640,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 512,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 157,141 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $6.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $909.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.33.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($1.20). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 60.08%. The business had revenue of $117.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Brandywine Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Brandywine Realty Trust

About Brandywine Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.