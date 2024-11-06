State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 512 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Greenbrier Companies worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 60.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

NYSE GBX opened at $62.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.36 and a 52 week high of $63.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.31. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.51.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.60. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

In related news, SVP Ricardo Galvan sold 1,388 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $86,056.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,056. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Ricardo Galvan sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $86,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,056. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO William J. Krueger sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $150,363.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,191,939.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,753 shares of company stock valued at $468,588. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

