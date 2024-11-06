Stephens Inc. AR Buys 1,640 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter valued at about $666,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 39.6% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ArcBest by 54.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 235.3% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 33,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 23,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,409,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ArcBest

In related news, Director Salvatore A. Abbate purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.93 per share, for a total transaction of $103,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,344.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARCB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on ArcBest from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

ArcBest Stock Performance

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $104.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. ArcBest Co. has a 12 month low of $94.76 and a 12 month high of $153.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.47.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is 5.93%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

