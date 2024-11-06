Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock opened at $49.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.68 and a 200-day moving average of $47.25. The stock has a market cap of $840.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.95. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $50.90.

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

