Stephens Inc. AR Sells 847 Shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.27% of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $777,000. Finally, Highland Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 222,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,622,000 after purchasing an additional 28,560 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GINN opened at $61.43 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $45.92 and a 52-week high of $61.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.67. The company has a market capitalization of $386.98 million, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (GINN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Innovative Global Equity index. The fund selects companies globally, believed to benefit from technological innovation and changes in the economy across five themes: data, finance, human evolution, manufacturing, and shifts with consumers.

