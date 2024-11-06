Stifel Nicolaus Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Stock

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s previous close.

EAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $69.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on Brinker International from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Argus lowered Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Brinker International from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.45.

Brinker International stock opened at $109.80 on Monday. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $33.24 and a fifty-two week high of $110.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.54, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.78.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 839.19% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brinker International will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michaela M. Ware sold 3,753 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $386,634.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,774.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Brinker International by 8.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Brinker International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Brinker International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 38,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Brinker International during the first quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

