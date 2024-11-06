Stifel Nicolaus Increases Waters (NYSE:WAT) Price Target to $360.00

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $332.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential downside of 7.00% from the stock’s previous close.

WAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Leerink Partnrs raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cfra set a $389.00 price objective on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $355.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Waters from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.85.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $387.09 on Monday. Waters has a 12-month low of $241.95 and a 12-month high of $391.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $343.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.09.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $740.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.99 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 49.93%. Waters’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Waters will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAT. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Waters by 55.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Waters by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 443,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $152,664,000 after buying an additional 18,274 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter worth $1,786,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Waters during the first quarter worth about $10,106,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Waters by 67.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

