TD Cowen Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at TD Cowen from $184.00 to $187.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ares Management from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ares Management from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

Ares Management Stock Performance

ARES stock opened at $164.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $101.44 and a 1 year high of $171.78. The company has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.00.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.58 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 20.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 27,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total transaction of $3,958,145.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 222,828 shares in the company, valued at $32,459,354.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 27,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total transaction of $3,958,145.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 222,828 shares in the company, valued at $32,459,354.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 27,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total value of $3,942,995.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,932 shares in the company, valued at $32,474,504.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 622,640 shares of company stock valued at $91,378,848 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in Ares Management by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 33,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ares Management by 6.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 406,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,328,000 after acquiring an additional 10,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter worth about $900,000. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

