TD Cowen Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Humana (NYSE:HUM) Stock

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at TD Cowen from $261.00 to $268.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.82% from the company’s current price.

Get Humana alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Leerink Partnrs cut Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Humana from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $349.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Humana

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM stock opened at $260.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Humana has a one year low of $213.31 and a one year high of $527.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $293.25 and its 200 day moving average is $333.56.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $29.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.66 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Humana

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Humana by 244.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Humana by 111.4% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in Humana by 81.8% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.