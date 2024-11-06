Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on EL Q1 Earnings

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey anticipates that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Estée Lauder Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.90.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $65.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.99 and a 200-day moving average of $104.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $63.36 and a one year high of $159.75.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Estée Lauder Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 250.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,578,114. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,114. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total value of $743,259.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,045,982.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,296 shares of company stock worth $1,423,366 in the last quarter. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3,065.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,983,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,439 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,686,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,555 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,041,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,926 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 3,466,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,788,000 after buying an additional 1,066,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $82,664,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

