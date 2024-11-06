Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Holdings Boosted by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 630.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,445 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 20.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Tetra Tech by 3.1% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 143,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,936. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 78,420 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $3,615,946.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 296,015 shares in the company, valued at $13,649,251.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 143,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,936. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,750 shares of company stock valued at $5,633,239 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $46.60 to $51.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $44.60 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $50.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62 and a beta of 0.94. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $50.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.13.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

