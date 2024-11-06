The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $16,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Clorox by 1,715.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,461,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,724 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 150.6% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,597,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,035,000 after buying an additional 960,094 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 13,547.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 440,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,063,000 after buying an additional 436,891 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 424.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 538,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,390,000 after purchasing an additional 435,971 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Clorox by 5,442.5% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,622,000 after acquiring an additional 268,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX opened at $162.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $125.46 and a 1-year high of $169.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.46.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.50. Clorox had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 316.08%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 170.03%.

In other Clorox news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,719.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $153.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.57.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

