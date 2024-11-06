Thomas J. Seifert Sells 15,000 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total transaction of $1,301,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 281,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,422,966.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $87.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -302.34 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.72.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 595.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Cloudflare by 73.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1,202.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

