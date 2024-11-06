Toast (NYSE:TOST) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analyst Says

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.63% from the stock’s current price.

Get Toast alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TOST. Mizuho upgraded Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Toast from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Toast from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stephens upped their target price on Toast from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Toast from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TOST

Toast Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Toast stock opened at $30.81 on Monday. Toast has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $31.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.24 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.77.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Toast had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toast will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $42,486.36. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 39,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,040.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Toast news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $42,486.36. Following the sale, the executive now owns 39,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,040.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $2,435,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,605.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,375,651 shares of company stock worth $38,150,212. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Toast

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Toast by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Toast by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Toast by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Toast by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Toast by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.