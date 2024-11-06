U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Purchased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 113.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2,808.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1,291.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Insider Activity at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other news, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.09 per share, with a total value of $172,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,445.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $142,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,635. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.09 per share, for a total transaction of $172,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,445.36. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:USPH opened at $82.50 on Wednesday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.18 and a 1-year high of $113.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.83, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.49.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $167.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.34 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 4.06%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is 166.04%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

