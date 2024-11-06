US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,074 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HXL. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $621,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Stock Up 1.8 %

HXL opened at $59.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $57.50 and a twelve month high of $77.09.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.07 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Vertical Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.54.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

