US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,090 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get PPL alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 25.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,890,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,882,000 after buying an additional 1,189,339 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 91.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,821,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778,820 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 71.3% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,306,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,228,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,808,000 after acquiring an additional 104,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 8.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,571,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,098,000 after acquiring an additional 202,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

PPL Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:PPL opened at $32.59 on Wednesday. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $33.38. The firm has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.35 and its 200-day moving average is $30.14.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. PPL had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PPL. Barclays boosted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on PPL in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PPL

PPL Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.